‘GP concerned: inflation penetrates the doctor’s office (AD 11-8). It is good that a GP is now signaling that more and more people who visit the office hours indicate that they have problems with their financial situation. It’s eerily quiet on the political front, just fearsome inflation reports such as energy prices and groceries. Every month it’s a puzzle to get by. The things that make the life of a retiree pleasant are no longer affordable, such as a terrace or a day at the beach. Why is this possible abroad? Free public transport for 65-plus, discount on, for example, a subscription to a gym? A community center where you can socialize with other elderly people is also not part of the budget of the municipality. The answer is to stay at home and be lonely, with all the consequences that entails. We did not deserve this after a lifetime of hard work.

M. Bouvy, The Hague.