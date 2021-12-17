‘More money should be given to healthcare, but not to the entire sector’ and ‘Bart Maat has hit the bull’s eye, kudos to this modest man’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Friday 17 December. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Coalition Agreement | More money for healthcare, but focused

‘Repair Cord’ (AD 16-12). There is quite a bit of confusion about the money that would go to healthcare. There are cuts, but not in the early years. No, only after five years. Ultimately, the increase in costs must come down. In short, confusion all around. One thing is clear; Healthcare always costs money and remains an expensive expense. A year ago we were clapping massively for the care employees. But if we want to ensure that no more crises arise in hospitals, more money has to be spent on healthcare, but not on the entire sector. That money has to go where the pain is. That is not the case with the policy officers, staffs and the enormous administration. If you want to have more ICU nurses, you first have to provide them with a home and, in addition, a premium of 25,000 euros when you obtain that diploma. That works. Jan van Rooijen, Soesterberg.

Coalition Agreement II | That’s going to be blows again… for those who leave care

If it has become clear recently where salaries need to be adjusted, it is in the care sector. These people in the hospitals, nursing homes and home care really deserve it. The new cabinet has no money for it in the coming years, on the contrary. It is clapping at the exit for the people who leave care. E. Schutte, Hendrik Ido Ambacht.

Coalition Agreement III | Via detour ideals of PvdA, GroenLinks in

The Rutte IV cabinet is almost a fact. Under the leadership of Sigrid Kaag (D66), the abolition of the loan system, free childcare and road pricing has been achieved. Mark Rutte and Sigrid Kaag held each other in a pinch. Otherwise the coming cabinet would have been unthinkable. D66 has kept his leg stiff. So those ideals of the opposition parties PvdA and GroenLinks have been realized in a roundabout way. Erik Wils, Valkenswaard.

Coalition Agreement IV | That ‘looking after each other’ is going to be quite a tour

Cutbacks in healthcare, more and more people sick, the healthcare staff who are working themselves out. But billions are invested in nuclear power stations and windmills, who still understands this? 100,000 more houses a year, while construction is struggling with a staff shortage? Is this the new ‘looking after each other, looking ahead to the future’? A. Paulissen, Hijken.



Birthday party Amalia | This is a missed opportunity

‘King: excuse for celebrating birthday Amalia’ (AD 16-12). Despite Amalia’s fine words to the Council of State, it appears that feeling for the people is (still) lacking. More teens are turning 18 and unable to party. Too bad she doesn’t get any support from her father, who should have known better. A false start and a missed opportunity. Too bad.



Annemarie Louisa, Rotterdam.

Photographer Bart Maat | He exposed the whole political culture

‘I thought: what have I done anyway?’ (AD 15-12). Nice interview with photographer Bart Maat, who shook the Binnenhof to its foundations. I think he did a great job, with his bull’s eye, the photo of scout/informer Kasja Ollongren with her famous papers (Omtzigt, position elsewhere) that have stirred things up a lot. It was time to shake things up in The Hague. That is what Bart Maat has achieved in any case. But now I’m going to be surprised if a different wind will indeed blow, there, with a lying boss in the first seat. For me it is: old wine in old bottles. Bart Maat has hit the mark, kudos to this modest man. I want to say that again. Nico van de Weer, Ede.



End of year wish | Try to see bright spots and see what is good

‘It’s a bad time. Can we make it a little nicer?’ (Letters 16-12). Thank you for your letter, Laura Derks. Indeed, how a person grows up and lives affects one’s thinking, doing and feeling. Sometimes love, compassion, trust and togetherness are less obvious factors. Choose to be more positive, to focus on what is going well, to see those bright spots. Contribute more often to the ‘string through the letterbox’ feeling, as Jan Terlouw once so beautifully described it in De Wereld Draait Door. Or just selflessly doing something for someone else. Giving and receiving love makes you happy. Now, in 2022 and beyond, it’s never too late for change. Liesbeth Meuldijk, Vlaardingen.

End of year wish II | Everyone can take note of that in 2022

Short but sweet: here’s a heartfelt compliment for you, Laura Derks. Your letter to the editor wouldn’t have looked out of place on the front page of the newspaper. Nelleke van de Wal, Rotterdam.