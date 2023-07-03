‘In Spain you will find rubbish bins everywhere, sometimes with an ashtray attached. I have been annoyed for years by the lack of rubbish bins in our country’ and ‘I think it would be more useful to spend that money to help Suriname recover. Yes, Desi Bouterse plunged the country into a financial abyss, but it was our slave colony’: these are some of the reactions to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 4 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].