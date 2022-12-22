‘I feel Mother Mathilde’s grief, but I want to address myself to Janou. Jealousy, that’s what girl poison is, Janou’ and ‘Unfortunately, Max is never present at the sports gala. It just doesn’t interest him, he has already let us know’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 23 December. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #Christmas #angel #beautiful #girl #class #Janou