‘What do they think they will achieve with this? If that match is played without an audience, Ajax will certainly not be able to score four in those 35 minutes’ and ‘Everything made here simply produces pollution and emissions. That’s the toll of industrialization. We even bring household waste from Italy to burn it here in a highly polluting manner’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, September 26. You can submit your own response via [email protected].