'Expensive fines do not prevent road users from causing fatal accidents. That's quite something: calling, chatting, gaming or meeting is more important than a human life' and 'Doubling the prices is also not an option because then it is more attractive to get the smoking material abroad': these are some reactions from readers at the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, April 3. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

#Reactions #cell #phone #traffic #39High #fines #don39t #confiscate #phone39