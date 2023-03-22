Reactions to mandatory traffic course: ‘The problem is drivers who overtake with 100 km’

‘The problem is not the trees that are too close to the road, but the drivers who have to overtake at speeds above 100 regardless of the speed limit. They also do that when the speed is reduced to 60’ and ‘It’s nice that the striking drivers let disabled people over 80 suffer. That’s how you achieve something. Thank you very much. I also think on behalf of many others who could not keep their appointments’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appeared in the newspaper of Thursday 9 March. You can send in your own response to [email protected]