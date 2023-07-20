‘I don’t think everyone will like the choice of an older white man. Apparently they did not dare to put forward the Amsterdam alderman Marjolein Moorman. A much younger and female candidate’ and ‘By the way, I think it’s crazy that on terraces of the sauna and the beach, where people can drink and eat, people are bare-chested’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 21 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].