‘So let Heineken and Grolsch fill cans until they find out for themselves that no one is buying them anymore. A boycott of cans of Heineken and Grolsch. This in support of the ministry’ and ‘It’s a coincidence that the letter from Brussels arrives exactly between the two meetings of the coalition. Is that agreed work? I think so’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 1 April. You can send in your own response to [email protected]