‘While an entire nation is being massacred, we are still standing on the sidelines’ and ‘As a traveler you are the victim of the NS, you have to swallow it’: these are some reactions to news topics that occupy readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday 5 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

buttsha | Powerless watching is no longer an option

‘The Buttsha massacre must not go unanswered’ (AD 4-4). After another atrocity by the Putin regime, the international community is very quickly ready to express its indignation as one bloc. One world leader after another condemns these atrocities. That what is happening is unacceptable, that it should not go unanswered and that the perpetrators must be brought to justice. We’ve been hearing this for over a month now and nothing is happening. We are still standing on the sidelines threatening sanctions while an entire nation is being massacred. The EU is behaving like a paper tiger and Mr Putin is not impressed. In order to remain credible as the EU and NATO, it is now really time to turn words into deeds. First I mean setting a no fly zone† Of course there are risks, but watching helplessly is no longer an option. See also France closes a mosque whose imam made "apology for jihad" Frans Hertog, Waddinxveen.

Butsha II | NATO must now quickly make a fist and advance

I sit in disbelief watching television, dead people on the street in Butsha, the other day you read how reporters found these people. And then the reactions: ‘We want to tighten the sanctions’. Unbelievable if this is the only thing the West has to offer in return. NATO must advance en masse to any Russian border and tackle these war criminals. Sanctions? Come on, weaklings. Putin will never make it if NATO makes a fist. This cannot go on any longer. strike back. Dick van Dijk, Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel.

NS malfunction | The NS takes a lot of risk

‘Huge NS malfunction ruins days out’ (AD 4-4). NS has been pursuing an active policy for years to implement the latest techniques at the expense of well-maintained systems. The risk is often downplayed because the profit on innovation simply sells better. Sunday’s outage comes, I hope, unexpectedly. But it is a risk that the NS has opted for. In view of the number of disruptions and the associated massive train failures, the NS is taking a lot of risk. And as a traveler you are the victim, you have to swallow it. See also Hockey Edmonton superstars got to enjoy Jesse Puljujärvi's feeds Lex Nagtegaal, Woerden.

Farmer looking for wife | The farmers themselves seem to herald the end of BZV

‘Farmers, you want to fall in love, don’t you?’ (AD 4-4-). The end of women-seeking farmers on TV now seems very close. The embarrassing display of women scrambling to please farmers (who live up to their name) is sometimes cringe-inducing. Just like the painful questions of Yvon Jaspers. High viewing figures? Little choice in entertainment. Who’s on it now Who do you think you are? to wait? Three million viewers? 14 million non-viewers. Annemarie Louisa, Rotterdam.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Columnists | What sick types are there in such a disaster area

‘A Golden Calf for Lil Kleine’ (Column 2-4). What a party it was on Saturday again in the AD with all those female columnists. Angela de Jong was old-fashioned villainous again with her piece about that ‘bag of hay’ Lil Kleine. What a wonderfully creamy story that, despite snow, sleet and freezing cold, kept me nice and warm and started Debby Gerritsen’s column with a big smile. Debby is a worthy replacement for Özcan Akyol for me. How sickly profiteers and gore types are walking around in such a disaster area where already severely traumatized vulnerable women and girls also have to be alert to ‘Geile Gerrit’, ‘Hitsige Harrie’ and ‘Vunzige Vittali’. But I also enjoy reading editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma, even though I’m not a puzzler at all. It was again a few pleasant hours with the newspaper of Saturday 2 April. See also The invisible enemy of La Palma behind the lava and ashes of the volcano Joop de Keizer, Amersfoort.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.