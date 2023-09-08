‘The Hague is delighted with yet another blockade of access to the A12. The mayor has not given permission for this unannounced demonstration. His options to act against this are limited by legislation’ and ‘I am curious about the number of female candidates in the other parties, especially those parties that are always talking about more women in politics’: these are some reader reactions to the news. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 9 September. You can send in your own response to [email protected].