'Entire families have been devastated by this. With the same rising anger and indignation, I immediately received the beautiful TV series via NPO Start Mr. Bates vs the Post Office ' and 'Nowhere do I read, see or hear criticism of politicians who think they can take the time to form a cabinet': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, February 27. You can submit your own response via [email protected].