‘Via videos you can see how they work. Everything shows that it was a pre-planned attack, regardless of the outcome of the match. After the final whistle, a column of black-clad fighters with hoods over their heads entered the stands to beat up the stunned Englishmen’ and ‘The said alderman has completely lost his way and many with him. For those 25 euros you also get breakfast plus charging your battery. If this plan goes ahead, money will have to be added, so people will stop receiving guests. Then something beautiful has been destroyed again’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 20 May. You can send in your own response to [email protected]