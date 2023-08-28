‘What an excellent choice of photos with our athletics girls’ and ‘Mark Rutte’s Tunisia deal is not working. One billion in investments in exchange for combating illegal migration has not resulted in fewer refugees. Instead of immediately freezing the billion, Rutte will now come up with all kinds of excuses not to make it seem like a failure’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, August 29. You can send in your own response to [email protected].