The founder of the whistleblower platform WikiLeaks is free: Julian Assange left prison in Great Britain on June 24, 2024 – after 1901 days © AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is unexpectedly released from prison. Supporters and parents rejoice – but there are also critical voices from the USA.

London – Julian Assange is free: The founder of the whistleblower platform WikiLeaks left prison in the British capital London on Monday (June 24) after 1901 days in custody. The 52-year-old is said to have then boarded a plane to his homeland Australia. In return for his release, the founder wants to plead guilty to espionage, it was said.

Julian Assange is free: Mother emphasizes importance of quiet diplomacy

The mother of the WikiLeaks founder thanked the many supporters of her son. “I am grateful that my son’s martyrdom is finally coming to an end,” the Australian broadcaster quoted ABC from a message from Christine Assange. “This shows how important and powerful quiet diplomacy is.” Julian’s wife, Stella Assange, also thanked the supporters on Platform X: “Julian is free. Words cannot express our immense gratitude to you – yes, you – who have all mobilized for years to make this happen.”

Assange was released on bail by the British High Court, WikiLeaks said on X. This was the result of a global campaign that ranged from grassroots organizations, press freedom activists, lawmakers and leaders from across the political spectrum to the United Nations (UN), the platform continued. “As Julian returns to Australia, we thank everyone who has stood by us, fought for us and been involved in the fight for his freedom,” WikiLeaks wrote on X. “Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”

Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage: reactions from supporters and critics

According to WikiLeaks, after more than five years in a three by two meter cell, Assange is now back in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had previously campaigned several times for Assange’s release. The Prime Minister deserves “enormous recognition” for his efforts, said Australian Labor MP Julian Hill, according to GuardianAlbanese himself did not initially comment publicly on the release. “No one should judge Julian for accepting a deal to get out of there and come home. His health is in poor shape,” Hilll continued.

The Australian MP was referring to the fact that Assange wanted to plead guilty to espionage in return for his release. The US prosecutor had announced that this would put an end to his imprisonment in the UK. The charge concerns the passing on of classified US defense documents that were leaked to WikiLeaks by whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Assange’s supporters as well as Media representatives judge this as courageous journalism that brought war crimes to light.

The US has so far demanded that Assange be extradited. Former US Vice President Mike Pence was critical of the release: “There should be no deals to avoid prison when someone threatens the safety of our military or the national security of the United States. Never.” On Wednesday, Assange must appear before a federal court in the Marianas, a US territory in the Pacific.

Assange’s long road to freedom: Case shows the “price of exposing war crimes”

Assange was arrested for the first time in the UK in 2010 on the basis of a Swedish arrest warrant on suspicion of a sex crime. The arrest warrant was later dropped. In order to avoid extradition to Sweden, the WikiLeaks founder fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. He was arrested there by British police in 2019 after the new president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, revoked Assange’s right to asylum. The journalist was subsequently imprisoned for over five years in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London.

According to a report of U.N.Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, said that he had been tortured. “In my view, this case was never about Mr Assange’s guilt or innocence, but about making him pay the price for exposing serious government misconduct, including alleged war crimes and corruption,” Melzer, who visited Assange in prison in 2019, told Swiss media republicAssange’s father John Shipton now assumes that his son will be able to live in Australia with his wife and two children: “As far as I understand, Julian will be able to lead a normal life with his family and his wife Stella.” (bme with dpa).