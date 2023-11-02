‘So she also has a euthanasia declaration and is a member of a euthanasia club. I myself have had that statement for years’ and ‘If you investigate something and the report must remain secret, that is an example of old politics’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Friday, November 3. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

#Reactions #Anouks #euthanasia #declaration #thought #cool #shes #absolutely #wonderful