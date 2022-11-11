‘It’s nice to know that as a football fan you don’t have to go to jail like ordinary women there if you are raped’ and ‘It is time that poverty was abolished by abolishing wealth first’: these are some reactions from readers at the news of the day. Below are the letters to readers that will appear in the newspaper of Saturday 12 November. You can send in a response yourself via [email protected]

