‘Isn’t the person-in-the-street allowed to cross that same street quietly and without problems and fear? My proposal is, hold tight: everyone stays away from everyone else and everyone behaves normally towards everyone else. What a find. Now everything will be fine’ and ‘Now it’s just a sad, concrete mess when you walk through a neighborhood. So do you want a house? Then green rules are part of it’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, April 26. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #aggression #conductor #Slapping #weirdos #hold