A new disappointment happened this Sunday in the Levi’s Stadiumfrom Santa Clara, California, as the Mexican team failed in its goal of finishing the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup perfectly, after having fallen before Qatar thanks to the minimum Hazem Ahmed Shehata at minute 27.
Despite the fall, the team led by Jaime Lozano passed as first of B Group to the quarterfinals, followed by the Qataris, who due to the victory were able to access the next phase, being left out Honduras and Haiti.
Obviously, after what happened, most of the reactions in Twitter They were discontent, making a large number of memes, since many had already been excited about the ‘Lamborjimmy’. The Aztec team dominated their rival from start to finish, however, they could not pierce the goal even when Santiago Gimenez, Edson Alvarez and others had opportunities to score.
“This game decided which was the worst team in the past World Cup”, “Unbelievably, Mexico generated 25 shots, only 6 on goal and no goals. Qatar, instead, only needed one shot on goal to score”, “You can’t lose a game like this, against such a weak opponent and in which you generate so many risky chances”, “What is this? The selection from which nothing was expected, nothing is doing”, “If you ever feel stupid: remember that there were 70 thousand Mexicans who paid more than 100 dollars to go see Mexico vs Qatar at Levi’s Stadium and Qatar ended up winning”were some of the most prominent comments that could be read on the social network.
On this occasion, the chaquito He was finally able to start as a starter, but he did not take advantage of the situation, receiving many complaints about his performance, assuring that he cannot be a starter, apart from rubbing in the face of the team that they could not against the worst team in the last World Cup, not even with the refereeing aid from CONCACAF, implying that no matter who the coach is, the results remain the same, with ‘palera’ people still going to the stadiums forgetting the recent failures.
Another of those indicated was the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoawho could have done much more in the goal. “But they are still stubborn with this ELDERLY man continuing to steal from the Mexican National Team. Net? In a country of more than 120 million people, isn’t there a better goalkeeper than this?”, “Ochoa is already stealing the trunk in the national team”, “And do you want another World Cup? Memo Ochoa continues to be one of the team’s biggest problems and not only on the pitch, but also off it.”, “The only shot from Qatar in the game and a goal. All because the shot did not go to his body and bent his little hand. It does not matter the year, the competition or the generation. Ochoa always present in the worst ridicule of the selection “.
With this defeat it became clear that the national team continues to be something for managers and television stations to continue generating money. The level is still very low because there have been no real changes, they also asked the footballers to put aside the comfort of not wanting a foreign coach, since the results remain the same. The discontent was noticed when hearing the famous cry of ‘Ehhh, bitch’ on more than three occasions. Others better highlighted the baseball or basketball team in the Central American and Caribbean Games that do give joy, at least this Sunday.
