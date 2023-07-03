You can’t play soccer worse than the Mexican National Team did today. A team without personality, without leadership, without quality, a small team. Qatar was last place in the World Cup and today beat Mexico 1-0

Where is our football going? #Mexican team pic.twitter.com/HC6dgiixzL — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) July 3, 2023

Mexico 0-1 Qatar

This match decided who was the worst National Team of the past World Cup pic.twitter.com/O4Kj6G1Ynh – Simpsonito Soccer (@SimpsonitoFut) July 3, 2023

NOT TO BELIEVE Mexico generated 25 shots, only 6 on target and no goals. Qatar, instead, only needed one shot on goal to score. pic.twitter.com/xDKhaJOS5x – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 3, 2023

Mexico just lost to Qatar in the Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/zgXI5qdsSA — San Marino Soccer 🇸🇲 (@SanMarinoTeam) July 3, 2023

It passes as first in the group, yes, but this Gold Cup already has a bitter taste for losing to the worst Qatar in history… Is Mexico still the favorite? 🇲🇽⚽️ — Braulio Luna Guzmán (@ruco11) July 3, 2023

Did they lose against the worst team in the World Cup?

Not even with arbitration aid they could. How bad are they?

Oh but Martino, oh but Cocca.

What will the usual clappers and cheerleaders say now? And the people continue with that little cry, they are the worst. #GoldCup2023

Mexico 0-1 Qatar — Juan Pablo Fernández🙋🏻‍♂️ (@JuanPabloFdz) July 3, 2023

The effectiveness of Qatar, amazing…

The defensive weakness of Mexico, of fear… —David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 3, 2023

*Mexico makes a fool of himself and loses against Qatar* The pochos the next game: pic.twitter.com/XGI84QCkuG —Kenny Powers (@YodaFath) July 3, 2023

The National Team has already lost it to Qatar and there was a contribution from Memo Ochoa in the goal. 🧤🤦🏻‍♂️ 🇲🇽 Mexico 0-1 Qatar 🇶🇦 #Ochoa #GoldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/boIOhaggrQ – Deportrece (@Deportrece) July 3, 2023

On this occasion, the chaquito He was finally able to start as a starter, but he did not take advantage of the situation, receiving many complaints about his performance, assuring that he cannot be a starter, apart from rubbing in the face of the team that they could not against the worst team in the last World Cup, not even with the refereeing aid from CONCACAF, implying that no matter who the coach is, the results remain the same, with ‘palera’ people still going to the stadiums forgetting the recent failures.

He is already stealing the ochoa trunk in the Mexican team pic.twitter.com/XsELlnnwSr — Ian Robles (@ian_robled) July 3, 2023

a fucking shame

Julián Araujo not even a footballer arrives

Santiago Gimenez = Raul Jimenez

Gerardo Arteaga a stupid

Israel Reyes brings Expansion level

Henry at the top, does not give for more

Charly Rodríguez = HH Let’s see if Jaime Lozano stops “trying” if you have a level you play and that’s it. https://t.co/zztdcl1vC3 – Pattern. (@iampatron21) July 3, 2023

Santiago Giménez at Feyenoord // Santiago Giménez at the Mexican National Team pic.twitter.com/P3BFt0wqEU — “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) July 3, 2023

The problem is not Cocca’s or El Tata’s or Jimmy’s. It’s the fault of the mediocre players they have, in a country of 120 million, aren’t there better players than these Trunks? Incredible to lose against the Qatar team 🇶🇦 Disappointing Mexican selection. pic.twitter.com/Bl7fktqBRA — Ian Robles (@ian_robled) July 3, 2023

With this defeat it became clear that the national team continues to be something for managers and television stations to continue generating money. The level is still very low because there have been no real changes, they also asked the footballers to put aside the comfort of not wanting a foreign coach, since the results remain the same. The discontent was noticed when hearing the famous cry of ‘Ehhh, bitch’ on more than three occasions. Others better highlighted the baseball or basketball team in the Central American and Caribbean Games that do give joy, at least this Sunday.

First the United States, then Qatar, we are going from bad to worse and we just need San Marino to beat us 😮‍💨#Mexico – Andres Cardozo (@AndresCardoso01) July 3, 2023

Mexico 🇲🇽 loses 🆚 Qatar 🇶🇦 And so they bring Guardiola, as long as the Ochoa, the Arteaga, the Reyes, the Martin or the Araujo continue, this Mexican National Team will continue to cause sorrow and shame wherever it goes. If your raw material is shit, you can expect little. Spot. —Kevin Garcia (@KevinGarciaMEX) July 3, 2023

Mexico loses vs Qatar… against Qatar! The LamborJimmy lasted 2 games. We have been stinking in football for two years and DT has nothing to do with it. Again, the current players are lousy… the worst in the last 40 years. Sad reality. — José Ramón Llaca (@jrLlaca) July 3, 2023

Qatar beat Mexico 1-0. Horrible game, Mexico brings nothing, all the players in the team are a shame, they don’t even have an acceptable level. Shameful performance. — Pambol Azteca (@Pambol_Azteca) July 3, 2023

💥 “GIMÉNEZ IS NOT TO HEADLINE”#LUP | Santi was given her chance against Qatar and he threw it overboard… This is how the debate began @UpalabraMX 👀😮https://t.co/aCT9j6LMnX — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 3, 2023