The first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup brought us a Madrid derby of great intensity and enjoyment for the spectator. The match had everything, and finally the result was 5-3 in favor of Real Madrid, in a memorable match.
Next, we leave you with the best reactions on the social network X (Twitter) to this semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup:
The game started very quickly, and in the sixth minute of the game, Mario Hermosa finished off a corner alone to score the first for Atlético de Madrid.
These have been some of the reactions to the early goal of the Colchonero team. The networks focus on the lack of concentration of the Real Madrid defense, especially due to the passivity of Rodrygo.
The controversy has not been long in coming either, with a possible penalty on Rodrygo committed by Hermoso. The referee Javier Alberola Rojas did not notice anything at the time of the action, and the networks did not take long to react.
Shortly after, Real Madrid got the tie through Antonio Rüdiger, at a superlative level today, with a great header after the corner taken by Modric. To some users it has reminded them of a mythical goal by a legend of the Merengue club.
There was no rest in the game, and in the 28th minute Mendy completed the white comeback after a great pass from Dani Carvajal.
But this was not going to stay that way, and before the end of the first half, Antoine Griezmann made a solo effort to score the tie for the Cholo team from outside the area, without Kepa being able to do anything. The French star also manages to surpass another legend of the red and white club, Luis Aragonés, thus becoming the top scorer in the history of Atlético de Madrid.
Before the end of the first half, Rodrygo had a great opportunity to put his team ahead on the scoreboard again, but Oblak made a great save that prevented the score from moving at the end of the first 45 minutes.
The second half began at a much slower pace, something normal given the great intensity with which the first half had been played. Until the 70th minute we could not see the first chance of the second half, quite clearly at the feet of Carvajal, but Oblak saved again.
As a curiosity about this second half, we have observed the numerous whistles that Kroos has received since he took the field. Everything indicates that it is due to his criticism of Gabri Veiga's signing for a club in Saudi Arabia last summer.
Finally, the match was going to become unbalanced in the 78th minute, when, in a cross, Kepa and Rüdiger did not understand each other, and finally the white goalkeeper ended up putting the ball into the goal. The white players called for a foul, but the school legalized the goal. The networks question the Spanish goalkeeper's ability to come out on top.
But the game held more surprises for us, as Carvajal, one of the game's men, was going to take advantage of a series of rebounds to once again tie the score. Authentic game in this Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia.
The tiredness of the game was noticeable in extra time, with great physical wear and tear that made it difficult for some players to even move around the field. But the game script had in store for us some heart-stopping final minutes. And they certainly did not disappoint. Joselu, with the collaboration of Savic, scored 4-3 and, finally, Brahim sentenced to put the final 5-3 on the market, in an ode to football and a true enjoyment for the spectator.
