The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey left us with the second derby of the season in less than a week, this time to decide which team would be in the quarterfinal draw. The match did not disappoint once again, and finally Atlético de Madrid won 4-2 against Real Madrid, after another frenetic extra time that this time went to the mattress team.
The first clear chance of the game was not going to take long, when in the 10th minute a great play by Bellingham caused the ball to crash into the crossbar of the goal defended by Oblak, being very close to scoring the first goal of the game.
Shortly after, Real Madrid once again had a new clear opportunity, in which Atlético's Slovenian goalkeeper made a double save of great merit to prevent the merengue team's first goal.
When it seemed that the first half was going to end goalless, in the 39th minute Rudïger forced a clearance and gave it to Samuel Lino to score the first goal of the game. The match finally broke the initial tie after a first half that had little to do with what happened a week ago in Saudi Arabia.
But this was not going to stay that way, and Real Madrid tied the match a few minutes before the break after a big mistake by Oblak who, after saving his team on several occasions, became Villain in a center that seemed to have no danger .
With this ended a first half that, without as much scoring success compared to the match a week ago, the intensity has been the same and the two teams have left everything on the green. The networks have highlighted Camavinga's defensive game, the great quality of Bellingham or the error in Oblak's goal.
The second half began with a good chance from Rodrygo, very electric throughout the game, but Oblak stopped the shot to make up for the conceded goal.
In the 57th minute, a new error in the goal, this time by Real Madrid, put Atlético de Madrid ahead again. Lunin did not calculate well and the ball slipped in after a rebound in Morata. A night in which both goalkeepers have not been very lucky in the goals.
The match then entered a moment of great tension, with stoppages of play and inaccuracies, something that did not benefit Real Madrid, which was the one behind on the scoreboard.
In the 75th minute Rodrygo was going to have a golden opportunity but finally his shot was going to hit the crossbar after a rebound, which prevented the merengue team from achieving a tie on the scoreboard.
The game began to break down and Atlético de Madrid had the opportunity to close it, but a save by Lunin prevented it. Later, Real Madrid would get the tie after a spectacular pass from Bellingham and a header from the recently released Joselu. The match became exciting in its final phase.
The match was going to end with a result of 2-2, and just like in the last derby, we were going to extra time with great wear and tear on the part of both teams. Thus, when we were a few minutes into the first half, an error in Vinicius' control gave the ball to Griezmann, who with a wonderful finish scored 3-2 for the Colchonero team.
Finally, with all the players dedicated in search of a comeback, Atlético de Madrid scored 4-2 through Riquelme and guaranteed their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.
