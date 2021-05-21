Today, Friday, several parties welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip and its entry into force after a military escalation that lasted between them for 11 days, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi thanked his American counterpart Joe Biden for his role in the success of the Egyptian ceasefire initiative.

The following are the global reactions to the armistice:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

I stress that the Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility that goes beyond restoring calm and is to initiate a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.

Joe Biden

“We remain committed to working with the United Nations and other influential international bodies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the people of Gaza and for the reconstruction efforts in Gaza.” “I believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live in safety and security and to enjoy equal degrees of freedom, prosperity and democracy.” “My administration will continue our quiet, steadfast diplomacy to that end. I think we have a real opportunity to make progress and I am committed to working on that.”

Abdel Fattah Sisi

“I received with great pleasure the phone call from US President Joe Biden, during which we exchanged views on finding a formula to calm the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The visions between us were consistent about the necessity to manage the conflict between all parties through diplomatic means. “

United Nations peace envoy

“I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, and extend my deepest condolences to the victims of violence and their families. I commend Egypt and Qatar for the efforts made in close contact with the United Nations to help restore calm. The work of building Palestine can begin.”

The US ambassador to the United Nations

“Now, we must shift our focus towards achieving more tangible progress toward lasting peace. And we must work together to meet urgent humanitarian needs on the ground, which are – in fact – enormous in Gaza.”

British Foreign Secretary

“I welcome the news of the ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. All parties must work for the ceasefire to remain steadfast and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life … The UK continues to support efforts to achieve peace.”