“GRIEZMANN DOES WELL ATHLETIC”

Koeman has reprogrammed what the experts expected because the system of three centrals and two lanes had not worked for him in Valdebebas. What he has done is wait for the week to pass and for the idea of ​​playing with four center-backs to sink in, as he has played in the last two months, especially in the tie against him. Seville in the return and also in the game of League, where it worked well for him. Bet on the system that has been well added to the experience of Pique in the center of defense.

His physical condition is one of the unknowns of the game. Imagine also that Athletic is going to play folded, so Dembélé does not play since it has not worked for him when the rival team does not leave spaces and puts Griezmann who historically has always played well against Athletic, both in the Barça like in the Real and in the Athletics, next to Messi above. The Frenchman has scored goals for the Basques with all three teams, and, in fact, one of the best matches he has played with him. Barça was the Super Cup. One of the biggest disappointments he has suffered is when Setién left him out of the team in San Mamés and the Barça fell eliminated.