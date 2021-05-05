“TUCHEL, TODAY YOU MAY HAVE TOOTH PAIN”

Zidane surprise us again for good. Ambition, ambition and more ambition. We were all speculating with a three-center defense to protect Bouquets after so much inactivity so he wouldn’t take risks. We were all thinking about the possibility of putting Valverde as the fourth midfielder to shield the center of the field and give Benzema and Hazard an exit at the top. And we all thought that he would sacrifice, in a 4-3-3, to Vinicius so that Asensio could play …

Well no, in the end 4-3-3, offensive with Vinicius along with Benzema and Hazard. Love it. I don’t know if it will turn out well, but no one is going to argue with me that it is the most offensive, ambitious and courageous possibility that a Madrid coach can have in a final. The final of Stamford Bridge, on the attack and without fear. With Vini, Hazard and Benzema to sow panic in the Chelsea defense. Tuchel, you may have a toothache today.