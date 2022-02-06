It is evident that Ancelotti does not want to see Hazard, Jovic and Bale even in the paint. They have become the cursed trident of the Madrid squad. Ancelotti will have his reasons. Bale’s case is evident, the laughter in Bilbao betrays him. Jovic’s case is surprising, after his good game at Anoeta, but something must have happened after him because he has completely lost his confidence. He prefers to play with Isco or with Asensio as a false 9 rather than with him. And Hazard’s case is also shocking, because he was a starter with Elche recently but has also stopped counting on him. Ancelotti wants committed players, and in Rodrygo, Asensio and Isco, he sees that commitment that he doesn’t see in his damn trident.

Thomas Roncero editor-in-chief of AS.

