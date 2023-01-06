One of the most anticipated games for this year is Starfield, an experience where users can explore different planets with interaction with NPC`s and also first-person combat. And as the release date draws ever closer, people have already tried it first hand, with surprisingly positive responses.

According to what is said in XNC Podcast by the presenter colt Eastwood, testers have loved every second of the game. Affirming that this recent test has been carried out for the purpose of finding errors and also details to improve. In addition, it is mentioned that even the most skeptical of the game have been impressed.

The main concern of people waiting Starfield, is how the hundreds of planets that can be explored are going to feel, because it is thought that at some point things are going to become repetitive. However, with the opinions that he claims to have Eastwood in your hands, there would be nothing to worry about, as they feel like whole worlds.

As for the game’s release date, for now it is mentioned that it will be released at some point in the middle of the year, since the other game should be released first. Bethesda, redfall. So, the estimate is for June or July, the framework of months in which it would be carrying out E3something not very common for the output of large games.

Remember that the title will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It’s good to have these types of clues, although you have to take the information with a grain of salt, since the information comes from an insider. However, those who are waiting for the game can rest a little easier.