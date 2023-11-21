Feijoó, leader of the opposition in Spain, says that Milei has put an end to “corrupt Peronism”

The leader of the opposition in Spain and the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, assured this Tuesday that the ultra-liberal Javier Milei has put an end to “corrupt Peronism” in Argentina after his victory in last Sunday’s elections. “Meanwhile, in Spain a certain Western European Peronism is being consolidated” with the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, and his vice president, Yolanda Díaz, Feijoó stated in an interview with Antena 3 collected by Europa Press.

Asked if he is worried that Milei will be the next Argentine president, the head of. The Spanish opposition has responded that the PP supported the party of former president Mauricio Macri, which in turn gave its support to the liberal economist when he went to the second round. “I wait for Mr. Milei to name a Government, but in democracy we have to accept that there is one who wins and one who loses,” he added.