The eleven to aspire to the 14, the eleven to be in the semifinals, the eleven star of Real Madrid, except Nacho for Militao, but Nacho will never do worse than Militao, the rest is the gala eleven. Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde is the best midfield quartet in Europe. Vinicius-Benzema is the best striker and Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world. Right now Carvajal is the same as always after the game the other day and Mendy is the best left back. He praises with Nacho gives guarantees. It will be a difficult game against the European champions, but This is Bernabéu, this is Real Madrid, the semifinals await us”.

Thomas Roncero editor-in-chief of Diario AS