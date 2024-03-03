Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The wiretapping affair in the Air Force is causing a stir in German politics – there are also international reactions.

Berlin – It's a scandal that is sending shockwaves through the Bundeswehr and politics: In the middle of the Ukraine war, Russia managed to record a conversation between top officers in the German Air Force that was supposed to remain secret. Media close to the Kremlin published the conversation, which discussed the planning of a possible Taurus delivery to Ukraine. “Tricks” were also discussed to avoid becoming a warring party when the cruise missile was delivered.

Scholz wants to clear up the wiretapping affair in the Air Force “quickly”: Union demands explanation to the Bundestag

The Ministry of Defense and the MAD are trying to clarify how it could be that top soldiers in the Air Force, including Air Force Inspector Ingo Gerhartz, were intercepted by Russia. It is assumed that the safety regulations are ignored. It is also being investigated whether Russia was able to record further conversations in the Ministry of Defense, the Bundeswehr or the Air Force.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was already heavily criticized for his vehement refusal to equip Ukraine with Taurus missiles. The wiretapping affair increases the pressure on him and his traffic light coalition. “What is being reported there is a very serious matter,” said the Chancellor on Saturday (March 2) during his visit to Rome. “And that is why this is now being clarified very carefully, very intensively and very quickly and that is also necessary.”

But the Union doesn't want to let him get away with this statement so easily. “The reports are strange in two respects,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt Mirror, “on the one hand, that security-relevant conversations are obviously being overheard by the Russians, and on the other hand, that the Federal Chancellor may be justifying his rejection of Taurus deliveries with a misrepresentation.” He demanded: “The Chancellor must explain this to the Bundestag.” And threatened: “In this situation, a committee of inquiry cannot be ruled out.”

Union draws attention to the timing of the wiretapping affair: “Leaked specifically at this time”

The CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter argued similarly on ZDF: “It must be clarified why the Chancellor goes public with false claims where he says that German Bundeswehr participation on site is necessary.” The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen sees it the same way. In the Daily Mirror He noted serious damage to Scholz personally: The question arises as to “why the Russian secret service and perhaps even a higher authority are now causing such massive damage to the Federal Chancellor by publishing the conversation.”

Kiesewetter also referred to the World-Newspaper at the sensitive time. The recording was probably leaked “specifically by Russia at this point in time,” namely to prevent a Taurus delivery from Germany. Kiesewetter assumed that “several other conversations were intercepted” and could be leaked at a later date for Russia's benefit. “Espionage is part of Russia’s hybrid warfare toolbox,” said Kiesewetter. It is “neither surprising nor surprising that such a conversation would be intercepted.”

Union parliamentary group vice-president Johann Wadephul focused on security in the Bundeswehr. “Every communication must be protected to the maximum,” he told the newspapers Editorial Network Germany (RND). “This requires a consistent change in behavior. The federal government should tighten up all regulations in this regard.” The incident shows “once again that we have to think and follow the changing times more consistently,” emphasized Wadephul and added: “There are several hostile states that mercilessly exploit our weaknesses.”

Strack-Zimmermann calls for an end to “naivety”: the military commissioner is calling for several measures

A similar demand came from the traffic light coalition. The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann warned against naivety. “Espionage is part of Russia’s hybrid warfare toolbox,” she told the RND. It is therefore “neither surprising nor surprising that conversations are being intercepted.” It was only a matter of time before it became public. “Our naivety must finally come to an end,” she emphasized. “We urgently need to increase our security and counterintelligence because we are obviously vulnerable in this area.”

The Bundestag's military commissioner, Eva Högl (SPD), called for far-reaching consequences. “Firstly, all those responsible at all levels of the Bundeswehr must immediately be comprehensively trained in protected communication,” warned Högl to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“Secondly, it must be guaranteed that secure and secret information and communication is possible in a stable manner.” If this is not technically the case everywhere, it must be retrofitted immediately. In addition, more must be invested in the defense against espionage. The Bundeswehr's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) must be strengthened for this purpose – in terms of personnel and material. The incident shows an urgent need for action: “Information and communication are essential elements of Russia’s attacks on the Western world, on freedom and democracy.”

After the wiretapping scandal: FDP sees a need for a “general overhaul” of security

The Green Party parliamentary group vice-president Konstantin von Notz also called for quick clarification. “We expect an immediate and comprehensive clarification of the matter from the federal government and will request corresponding reports from the responsible committees and other bodies for the next week of meetings,” said von Notz, adding:

“It must be clarified as quickly as possible whether this wiretapping scandal is a one-off event or a structural problem.” It is becoming clear that a “real turning point” is needed for all constitutional bodies and security authorities – also and especially with a view to everyone's self-protection security-related communications.

FDP parliamentary group deputy Konstantin Kuhle sees it similarly. He told that Handelsblatt: “If it turns out that the Bundeswehr's internal communication has been compromised, a general overhaul of the entire internal infrastructure for internal communication of security-relevant bodies in Germany will be required.” The Ministry of Defense has now confirmed the scandal in the Air Force. (bb/dpa/AFP)