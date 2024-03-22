After two months of rumors and speculation about what was happening with the Princess of Wales, Kate MiddletonDue to the clinical procedures that had to be done and her absence at some events, the wife of William, heir to the throne, announced in a video that she was diagnosed with a cancer and is located in a treatment of chemotherapy.

The unfortunate news generated countless reactions from several political figures who wish him a speedy recovery.

“In January, I underwent a major surgery abdominal pain in London and at that time my disease was believed to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found that there had been cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and I am now in its initial phases,” Catalina said.

Since her abdominal operation, Kensignton Palace has reported that the Princess of Wales will return to public life after Easter.

He added: “I'm doing well and getting stronger every day, focusing on the things that will help me heal, in mind, body and spirit.”

However, the princess pointed out that they have been very hard months for her entire family, as it has been difficult for her to tell her children what she is suffering.

After highlighting the “great source of comfort and tranquility” that having Prince William at her side means, the Princess of Wales asked for “time, space and privacy” during the duration of the treatment.

The reactions to the princess's announcement

Faced with the news, the reactions were immediate. In fact, the White House This Friday she appeared “incredibly sad” and the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, offered his support to the Princess of Wales.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the news a few minutes after it broke.

“Our thoughts are with the duchess of cambridge and their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And without a doubt, we wish him a speedy recovery,” said the spokesperson.

He added: “I can only say at this time that we have nothing to share. But obviously, we wish the Duchess of Cambridge a speedy recovery and we are incredibly sad to hear the news,” he stressed.

On the other hand, Rishi Sunak He noted that the princess has the affection of the entire country: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the royal family and, in particular, their three children at this difficult time

In fact, he shared a statement in which he highlighted the courage from Kate Middleton: “You have shown tremendous bravery with your statement today. In recent weeks, you have been the target of intense scrutiny and have been treated unfairly by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.”

He joined Keir Starmerleader of the Labor Party, who wrote on his X account: “Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family as they accept the news and support the Princess of Wales during her treatment and recovery.”

On behalf of the whole Labor Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/SiScvfhe8O — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 22, 2024

the british king Charles III He said he was proud of his daughter-in-law for “her bravery in speaking out as she did” about her cancer diagnosis.

Furthermore, the monarch He offered “his love and support to the entire family at this difficult time.”

