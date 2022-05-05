Mobile phones should officially receive, this Thursday (5), the tool to react to WhatsApp messages with emojis. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on Facebook.

The functionality has been awaited for a long time and will be on all cell phones with the most up-to-date version of the application. According to Zuckerberg, the options for reactions at first will be limited, but the catalog should grow over time.

The way of reaction will be very similar to that of Telegram, just select the message and choose one of the emojis to send the message. The sender will receive a notification informing you of the activity.

In the first version, the emojis available are: , , , , and . .

The new functionality should gradually reach users through app updates on the Play Store or the App Store.

