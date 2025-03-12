The EU has announced a decisive response to the US tariffs that came into force this Wednesday on steel and aluminum imports. As the responsible European Commission announced in the morning, EU extracölle should be due again in a first step from April on the import of American products such as bourbon whiskey, jeans, motorcycles, boats and peanut butter. Further countermeasures would then follow after coordination with the EU member states in mid-April.

According to the EU Commission, the new US tariffs of 25 percent exports from the EU with a total value of EUR 26 billion meet, which corresponds to around five percent of the EU’s total goods. “Based on the current import flows, this will lead to US importers have to pay up to six billion euros in additional import duties,” it said.

The EU counter-measures should now compensate for this. According to commission information, US goods exports worth 26 billion euros would be affected by the planned EU reactions. In the first step, goods worth around 8 billion euros are said to go, in the second by goods worth around 16 billion euros. “The European Union has to act to protect consumers and companies, ”said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The countermeasures that are taken are strong, but proportionate. The top German politician sharply criticized US President Donald Trump. “These tariffs disturb the supply chains. They create uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. The prices will increase – in Europe and in the United States, ”she said.

This time the EU was better prepared for Trump’s tariffs

US President Donald Trump had already ordered special tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum products in his first term from 2017 to 2021 and justified this “with interests of national security”. At that time, the EU was already reacting to US products such as Bourbon Whiskey, Motorcycles and Jeans. However, the introduction took several months.

Unlike during Trump’s first term, the EU Commission was better prepared for a trade conflict this time. Possible retaliation tariffs were already created in a strictly kept list and could be announced at short notice.

In autumn 2021, the EU agreed with the government of Trump’s democratic successor Joe Biden on a standstill agreement, which resulted in the customs duties. After his re -election, Trump is now on the confrontation course. He has also announced that he wanted to impose new tariffs on cars and other goods from the EU.