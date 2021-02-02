In Myanmar, the military forms its government cabinet. In the evening, the first loud protest stirs in Yangon, which is to be followed by others.

BERLIN taz | In Myanmar, the day after the bloodless military coup, it initially remained calm during the day. While the military continued to consolidate its power, initial resistance actions were discussed among the population. In the evening the first symbolic protest was dared.

At the international level, sanctions are being discussed as long as the de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi, who was appointed by the military on Monday, and the deposed President Win Myint are not released. The whereabouts of the two is still unclear.

A senior representative of her National League for Democracy (NLD) announced on Facebook that Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health. There are no plans to “move” her from the place where she is being held. But where that is remained open. Likewise, whether a statement from the previous day, in which the population was called to protest, really comes from Aung San Suu Kyi. Many consider the appeal published on their Facebook page to be a fake.

The UN human rights office initially counted at least 45 arrests. Several hundred MPs detained in a guest house in the capital, Naypyidaw, were sent home on Tuesday. The military had put in a coup on Monday immediately before the constituent session of parliament and declared a state of emergency for a year.

Cabinet of the Generals

The new ruler, military chief Min Aung Hlaing, has meanwhile presented his eleven-member cabinet. It consists of generals, ex-generals and candidates from the military-affiliated party USDP who failed in the November elections. An alleged election fraud to the detriment of the USDP served the military as a reason for the coup.

From the largest city of Yangon, the taz received video clips on Tuesday of citizens who protested against the military in the evening by beating pots, car horns and putting up candles. During the day, many expressed their displeasure on social networks and widespread calls for civil disobedience. A corresponding Facebook site already had 129,000 followers on the first evening

According to the newspaper Frontier wants the staff of 40 state hospitals and medical facilities to refuse to work for an indefinite period from Wednesday because of the coup.

But the political analyst Kin Zaw Win, a former political prisoner, thinks it’s not a good idea: “Civil disobedience can be useful in certain situations, but not when it endangers the lives of patients.” Myanmar is also suffering from the corona pandemic.

UN Security Council discusses the coup

On Tuesday the UN Security Council wanted to hold a digital emergency meeting in New York and discuss possible sanctions. The US State Department has already announced sanctions against a “very small circle of responsible military generals”. Humanitarian aid to the population should not be affected.

The EU is also threatening sanctions: “The European Union will consider all options available to it to ensure that democracy prevails.”

The US and EU only lifted previous sanctions after Aung San Suu Kyi’s release in 2011, but after the genocidal displacement of around a million Rohingya Muslim minority members, they again imposed punitive measures on senior military officials such as Min Aung Hlaing.

China is against sanctions, called for calm and a solution that must be found within the country. Myanmar’s people will likely want the generals punished, but not the country.