The allegations in Stuttgart are now leading to consequences at the highest level. Former national coach Ulla Koch is temporarily suspending her position as Vice President of the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB). The association announced that the step was taken “in the spirit of an optimal processing process” and applies for the duration of the processing. Koch, 69, who has been vice president for a good three years, decided to do so herself. Koch has “undisputed merit” in German gymnastics, according to the association. As a trainer, she always reflected on her work, and in the executive committee she was involved in the “Performance with Respect” process.

Several former gymnasts had recently made serious allegations against the work at the federal base in Stuttgart. “Systematic physical and mental abuse” and catastrophic circumstances were criticized. The DTB and the Swabian Gymnastics Association (STB) are in the process of coming to terms with what happened.

Disadvantages in German competitive gymnastics :How the gymnastics associations react to the serious allegations The German Gymnastics Federation and the Swabian Gymnastics Federation express their concern – and want to “re-examine the success of the measures introduced so far”.

The first personnel consequences were that the coaching duo, who were temporarily released in Stuttgart until last Sunday, would not return to training in the artistic gymnastics forum. A corresponding report from Stuttgart News and the Stuttgart newspaper corresponds to information from the German Press Agency.

Further news in the investigation process is expected in the coming days – including the composition of the investigative commission that the DTB wants to set up and which will look into the allegations in more detail.

The allegations, which were made public around the turn of the year by former top gymnasts Tabea Alt and Michelle Timm, among others, led to strong public criticism of the conditions at the Stuttgart base. The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Culture had called for a detailed review.