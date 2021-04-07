GThe large trade associations usually hold back on making statements about individual parties. The strength of the Greens in the polls encourages the Federation of German Industries (BDI) to take a critical look at the party’s program for the second time within a few months.

“From the point of view of German industry, the draft gives cause for concern,” said a statement published by the association on Wednesday. The conversion of the social into a socio-ecological market economy is only possible with a fundamentally changed society. “The program is pervaded by a fundamental mistrust of market economy mechanisms and actors, whose actions are to be limited by a controlling state,” criticizes the association.

“Variety of prohibitions and quotas”

The party presented the draft of its election manifesto in mid-March and plans to finally adopt it at its party congress in June. From the BDI’s point of view, the draft reveals “a pronounced dirigistic understanding of the state” and “a very narrow perspective on a national goal of climate protection”. The association criticizes, among other things, the demand for higher CO2 prices, specifications for the use of hydrogen and climate impact assessments. Higher taxes for companies reduced the financial scope for investments in climate-friendly technologies. “The multitude of bans, quotas and technological specifications are building blocks of a different social order,” in which people’s lives and the economy would be controlled by the state.

In trade policy, too, industry does not see anything good. “With overloaded demands on the European trade agenda, trade agreements would be completely prevented,” says the 49-page analysis. Such an approach would isolate German companies internationally, so the concern. Among other things, the Greens do not want to ratify the Ceta agreement negotiated with Canada. The party also rejects the EU’s agreement with the Mercosur states as “environmentally harmful”.

Tendency towards “dirigistic pricing mechanisms”

The Greens’ proposals on housing policy also meet with rejection. There, the tendency towards “dirigistic pricing mechanisms and regulatory requirements” is particularly evident, according to the criticism. The party proposes, among other things, to allow rent ceilings for existing apartments with a federal law. This would make a kind of rent cap possible everywhere, like the one introduced by the State of Berlin and pending lawsuits at the Federal Constitutional Court. The party wants to limit rent increases to 2.5 percent per year.

On April 19, the Greens want to announce whether Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck is fighting for them to move into the Chancellery. In the election polls of the past few days, the party is between 21 and 23 percent, the CDU / CSU between 26 and 28 percent.