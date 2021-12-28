D.onald Trump received a booster vaccination. He has not only announced this to followers, he even advertises vaccination – and is insulted. Opponents of the vaccination and right-wing conspiracy theorists don’t leave him alone; at most they want to credit him with the fact that he may be poorly informed. The former president cannot get rid of the evil spirits he called.

Trump experiences firsthand how fanatical many opponents of vaccination are, including those who have been among his most ardent supporters to date. In this milieu all that counts is stupid anti-science. The more insane the claim, the better. There is no turning back. Anyone who is convinced that vaccinating is the devil will not be convinced otherwise even by a Donald Trump. That means something.

Trump has probably not turned from the Covid Saul, who initially downplayed the danger of the virus, to the vaccine Paul, who, like his successor, gives the honor to reason. Or is it?

He played a key role in the initial success of the vaccination campaign in America. Perhaps the matter is also “purely” political: Should Trump actually consider running again in 2024, he would not only need hardcore loyalists for success, but also voters who would be vaccinated.