Can men have equal access to justice if they suffer violence from violent women? Do they have a way of defending themselves against Complaint for gender violence, if they consider that it is false? Do they have the right to be parents and enjoy their children without impediment of contact, without spending years in endless judicial processes, if they are reported Out of spite or revenge, of a sexual abuse that did not exist?

Some of these topics crucial to the lives of thousands of people, especially men, who are the thin thread in Family matters, were incipiently raised in the “Alejo law”, a project presented in the Chamber of Deputies a few days ago.

The “Alejo law” seeks to expand the scope of the “Micaela Law” (the young Micaela García, raped and murdered in Gualeguay in 2017) so that all State personnel receive training on violence “From the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women”, says the project.

“Alejo” was Alejo Oroño, the 22-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in the middle of the street in the heart by his partner Nadia Navarro (24), both parents of an 18 month old baby.

The presentation of the project put together a commotion of dimensions. With strong impact for and against, from that Clarion gave an account of the initiative. Now, a group of deputies from the Frente de Todos asked to suspend from the Chamber the San Juan deputy Eduardo Cáceres, of the PRO and author of the project, that he had the accompaniment of many deputies from the Juntos por el Cambio interblock in his project.

Alejo Oroño (22 and Nadia Navarro (24). The young woman killed her partner with a stab in the heart, in Hurlingham, in a street argument.

“As deputies of the Nation, we have the duty and the obligation to implement all the necessary mechanisms to punish and eradicate violence against women,” said about fifteen deputies of the FdT, as reported Page 12, in a letter to the President of the Chamber, Sergio Massa.

Among the signatories of the request for suspension of Cáceres are Mónica Macha and Liliana Schwindt from Buenos Aires, Carolina Moisés from Jujuy, Melina Delú from Pampas, Mara Brawer from Buenos Aires, Verónica Caliva from Salta. And the list continues.

The singular thing is that Cáceres, 46, a lawyer, is not known precisely for gender or similar issues. But unlike cases like that of the radical senator Juan Carlos Marino, who after a complaint of sexual abuse in 2019 from which he was dismissed by the Justice, he rejoined quietly to the Senate, but it cost him the vice presidency of the body; or the Tucumán senator José Alperovich, denounced by his own second niece and with a license that he is extending; Cáceres was denounced, prosecuted, and went out to publicly defend himself.

The photo with which the PRO leader Gimena Martinazzo made public her complaint against the deputy Cáceres de San Juan.

And he legislated: he put together a project, the Alejo Law. And claims that it is victim of a “False complaint” of the leader of the PRO of San Juan, Gimena Martinazzo -with whom he had a long relationship. “We cannot not recognize violence against women, one femicide per day. But man cannot be left unprotected by the State “, Cáceres told Clarion.

In the last days he kept many virtual meetings with associations throughout the country of men – and also women- prevented from contact with their children. They are legal cases for sexual abuse, which are generally presented by women, against your ex-partners in contentious divorces. Years dragged in black holes of the Judiciary. Horrible accusations, social stigmas, irreparable damage.

Personally Cáceres affirmed that he is suffering “an ordeal” since the San Juan judge, who processed him “in four days, a record in the province, refused to collect evidence” that he requested and that he had been released from the case, such as the cell phone with the messages that Martinazzo sent him, and security camera footage of the clinic where the woman would have had – according to Cáceres – “an aesthetic intervention that caused the injuries.” “He reported me out of spite”, the deputy has told his intimates.

Regardless of the particular case of the deputy, that was not called for silence and seeks to legislate what it considers a serious lack of equal access to justice between women and men, the “Alejo law” project inflamed sectors of local feminism, what has won great predicament in recent years, including the historic triumph with the recent free and legal abortion law. But, with no solution in sight even in the face of the maintenance of horrifying gender violence statistics. In 2019, 226 confirmed femicides (and there would be at least another 37 more, half, young women up to 34 years of age, according to official reports).

But, the other side, the criminalization of the male as such, the state of suspicion, a harmful and irresponsible generalization, and even the escrache especially very lively among teenagers, which has led, on occasions, to suicides.

“The enemy’s feminism, which builds fascism”, in warning of the feminist anthropologist, Rita Laura Segato.

Returning to Cáceres, who says more simply: “Today any man can suffer a false complaint and in minutes is escrachado in media and social networks“And he warned that” the principle of innocence is not respected. “

The debate could possibly just begin. Last weekend the writer and art critic Daniel Molina, Konex Award 2007, published an extensive column in El Diario.ar where he warned against “Feminist religion” [al menos en su versión argentina], his escraches, puritanism, with his positions in the State and his totalitarianism – always according to Molina -, and he came to compare this “totalitarian catechism” with the reeducation camps of Cuban and Chinese communisms of the 60s.

What does the “Alejo law” say

– The project focuses on defenselessness of men in cases of violent women. He cites a report from the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) according to which “men have more trouble asking for help because of the stigma that relates men to the stronger sex. “From the data collected by that body, dependent on the Supreme Court of Justice, 23% of the people reported in 2019 were women, depending on the project.

-He quotes another study entitled “Partner Abuse State of Knowledge Project”, published by the Domestic Violence Research Group according to which “there is parity in rates for men and women both as an active agent and as a passive agent of abuse and it is recommended to recognize to male victims ”.

– The initiative highlights that “today many men suffer from social and media violence” and cites the case of Agustin Muñoz, the 18-year-old boy from Bariloche who committed suicide at the end of 2018 after being falsely denounced for sexual abuse.

– The main points of the “Alejo law” project are: it expands the scope of the “Micaela Law”, so that all State personnel receive training on violence from the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women.

– Public policies are developed in education, justice, security and work, among other organizations, and dissemination campaigns.

– Create a free helpline.

– Specialized police stations capable of dealing with different forms of violence from the perspective of different genders, guaranteeing equal capacity in care and respecting that provided by Decree 721/2020 for trans, transvestites and transgender people.

– Addresses minimum rights and guarantees in judicial and administrative procedures, and creates an observatory to analyze cases.

– False complaints and the impediment of contact with children are classified as psychological violence.

– Establishes informational and educational mechanisms In the training, publicize the legal consequences of making false reports and publishing and sharing escraches on social networks.