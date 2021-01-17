One-dimensional. Thought for the short term. Reactive. This is how the medical ethicist and chairwoman of the European Ethics Council, Christiane Woopen, describes the corona policy. It is an enormous loss of freedom for 100 percent of the population, so that less than one percent does not infect others. Hard words.

Is she exaggerating?

Clear words also from the person responsible for the international Pisa studies, the OECD education expert Andreas Schleicher. He has no understanding for the closing of elementary schools and kindergartens, even in the current infection situation. Then the school year could be written off. And first of all the serious long-term consequences, especially for socially disadvantaged families! Even France with a hard lockdown leaves it open and broke the second wave.

So, is he exaggerating?

You don’t, he doesn’t. Both are only alternative voices that express themselves before the Chancellor agrees new, more stringent measures with the Prime Minister – which either cannot be implemented or are not legally valid, as not only the opposition in the Bundestag says. Which is why she wants to debate it there.

From measure to measure it is more about the authority of the rulers in this country, about acceptance of the resolutions. Do you know what you are doing? What should you do?

A combination of the tips from Woopen and Schleicher could perhaps help. According to the motto: To consider both means to steer society.

If exit restrictions like those in France are not enforceable in Germany – tests for everyone are. A counter-proposal from Woopen is yes: test, test, test. Preferably all of them first, and then every now and then rapid tests in schools and offices. Just relying on reducing contacts, on incidences, is not enough Woopen as a strategy. In other words: from their point of view it is not.

Incidentally, you could then also test everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Many would be filtered out. And if you want, you only have to go to one place (a kind of vaccination and test center in one); that greatly simplifies matters for everyone involved. There is also a good feeling when you have done everything.

An extra school year to catch up on? Why not?

And if, with a view to the primary schools, the learning deficit should soon become unrecoverable – then an extra year to catch up must be discussed and decided now. Otherwise, a seven-year corona generation will emerge, which in the end will still have to prove itself at universities, in business and for society. The conditions are difficult. They must not be made more difficult.

All of this is probably cheaper in total than laboriously rebuilding the economy afterwards and in the meantime nevertheless integrating the state in everything in a way that you simply cannot get out of after the pandemic. Ethics is a moral system of values ​​with which principles, values ​​and norms are established that all actors must integrate.

The distinction between being and ought is the starting point of every ethic. The ethics of the thinking and acting that are now required is: Both must not be short-term, one-dimensional, reactive.