Mexico City.- Things have not been going well for Ismael, “El Mayo,” Zambada for some time now.

In addition to facing the usual skirmishes with federal forces in his beloved mountains (“The mountains are my home, my family, my protection, my land, the water I drink,” Zambada told Julio Scherer), the boss had begun to resent the blows from his godfather’s sons.

Things in life: not long ago he had seen them playing in his garden, the state of Sinaloa, and now they were trying to take it over. Ungrateful children.

Finally, the DEA, the ineffable DEA, never tired of adding zeros to the “Reward” signs posted at all the airports in the United States.

Last time I checked, the agency was offering $15 million for his head. There are better ways to get to 76.

Things were not going well for Ismael Zambada, but they will get worse from now on. For the first time in his life, the drug lord will not spend a night free.

At least for a while, pending the possibility of reaching an (unlikely) cooperation agreement, there will be no mountain, no house, no family, no land, no mountain water to drink from. There will be, yes, what he always refused to imagine as part of his world: bars, cement and cold.

Zambada is the last great name of a generation of drug traffickers who did a lot of damage before disappearing.

In the famous interview with Scherer, Zambada said, perhaps humbly: “If they catch me or kill me… nothing changes.” He was right in part, but not entirely. Of course: the drugs will continue to flow, as always. The combination of a prohibitive model and millions of noses willing to challenge it are the best guarantee for the continuity of the business.

But not everything will remain the same, no. The interesting (and terrible) thing will be to understand the criminal rearrangements that will occur in Sinaloa and other parts of the country starting tomorrow. Where the old fox ruled before, rabbits will emerge eager to devour the world. The fratricidal wars that we have already seen as a result of other captures may only be rehearsals for what is coming in the following months.

In Jalisco, they rub their hands. Like the shark, the CJNG smells blood and attacks. That is its uniqueness, the mutation that led it to become the king of the jungle.

The power of this organization lies in detecting the size of the scars of others, their spaces and moments of vulnerability. They will go to Sinaloa and will be satisfied. The National Intelligence Center and the National Guard have the challenge of the six-year term in front of them. What a close.

In the United States, they will not have to worry about that, but rather about choosing the bottle of Champagne that will be uncorked by officials from the FBI and the Homeland Security Investigations Office (HSI), who are credited with the success and cleanliness of the operation.

“El Mayo” is a trophy that they can flaunt from now until the rest of the year. It is also a wrapped gift for Kamala Harris’ candidacy and a firewall for Donald Trump’s speech, who just this week tried to convince his public that in Mexico the drug traffickers put and removed presidents in two minutes. Nobody knows who he works for. Not even “El Mayo” Zambada.

A chapter in Mexico’s contemporary history is coming to a close. The adjectives are superfluous. If the word were not so overused, I would say that the capture is historic. I will say, instead, that what happened yesterday is good news: the sign that not even the great patriarch will be able to leave this life without tasting the gall of confinement, the bitterness of leaving the mountains.

Things were not going well for Ismael Zambada, but they will get worse from now on. They will get worse indeed.