Suddenly, with the eight chapters already available for viewing, ‘Reacher’ breaks into the excessive landscape of series on demand. It takes a thousand lifetimes just to go through the ever-growing save-for-later listings we nurture across the various platforms. Sometimes we take longer to choose what to see than in the show itself than what we finally select after several minutes out of place, but here they are to see all the episodes of the new adaptation of the main character of Lee Child’s novels, the same that Tom Cruise played for the big screen with two installments that pointed to the launch of a franchise frozen in time. The one who now embodies the enigmatic ex-military man who solves things his own way is Alan Ritchson, a mountain of muscles almost two meters tall who has already left his mark as a hypervitaminized action hero in ‘Titans’, the live action version of the headline of DC Comics. Change Jack Reacher’s physical appearance, then hit harder. Let us remember that his exploits have been published in different languages ​​and have sold millions and millions of copies. “He is a very legendary character, very mythical… he is like Robin Hood, or the hero of the westerns,” describes the author of the starting books. “He is called a knight errant in terms of literary criticism. He’s a guy with relatively high principles, but for some reason he’s destined to wander the world and do good deeds.’

Reacher is a nomad with strong principles, altruistic and dedicated, well equipped for close combat, shrewd and observant, as the beginning of the series points out. “In my opinion it’s a metaphor for something we all secretly want, and that is justice,” adds Child, describing his role hero. “That’s the big appeal of Reacher, for both men and women. Reacher comes across an unfair situation and goes and fixes it. He will do whatever it takes, without any hesitation. And of course, there is a lot of violence in the books, and very closed. But I think secretly, deep down, that’s what we want. We want to see things fixed, and we want to see the bad guys punished.” Which doesn’t always happen in reality. The first film adaptation of Jack Reacher grossed over $200 million worldwide, based on Child’s 18th novel about this cross between James Bond and Dirty Harry in jeans.

Where is Cruise?



The new Prime Video series is based on the novel ‘Dangerous Zone’ -the character has already been starring in nearly thirty books-, whose action takes place in Margrave, Georgia. The testosterone vigilante ends up there without knowing the reason very well until the plot crumbles. An aura of mystery surrounds Reacher throughout the season. The role is sparse in words, a vital attitude that is part of its charm. He expresses himself better with his fists, unlike Cruise’s version. Ritchson – whose choice as the main actor was questioned on the networks, of course – exploits his physique in front of the camera, offering some impressive fights with his typical American good boy smile. At the beginning of the session, just after the start of the pilot chapter, he is arrested and ends up with his bones in prison, accused of a terrible crime that, obviously, he has not committed. In his desire to find the truth and punish the villains, he comes across a complicated case, with corrupt police and politicians involved. Thanks to his obvious ingenuity, he convinces some locals, representatives of the law, to help in the task of finding the culprits of several gruesome murders -some ritual, as in ‘Seven’-.

A frame from the series.



‘Reacher’ picks up the baton after the poor box office data of ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, the second film starring Cruise. Due to the unexpected fiasco the franchise was shelved but the popular source material is not going to be wasted in the multi-screen era. The presence of Ritchson as a forceful protagonist in the series, although the charisma that Cruise displayed in the films is missing, something more than a tough guy who expresses himself with blows. The story is excessively dilated, it is difficult to get hooked, but the development of some secondary characters helps feed curiosity about an investigation that is getting convoluted without betting on big plot twists. It’s not overly conspicuous in this regard, but it’s entertaining if you don’t take too seriously a character so stony that he exhibits a most peculiar sense of humor when he throws out a few one-liners before becoming extremely violent towards his enemies. This is a thriller with some action scenes that resembles a procedural series, although there is only one case to solve. Without an absorbing criminal network, the sympathy for the main cast and their respective roles is the most attractive thing about a proposal that refers, from a distance, to the action-movies of the 80s, with a certain degree of restraint. It is noted that Nick Santora, the showrunner of the series, is a common name in the credits of productions such as ‘Prison Break’ or ‘The Fugitive’.

