DThe tight S-curve leads up a small hill. The test driver remains on the accelerator pedal for a long time, far too long in the passenger's opinion. And what happens is the purpose of what has been practiced many times. The rear breaks away, the professional at the steering wheel grabs it courageously, and the journey continues, lap after lap on the course that Porsche has built right next to the factory in Leipzig. The sports car manufacturer's engineers have more time than planned to get the last bit of fine-tuning done. The new Macan has long been driving better than the old one, and that's not a given, because this generation has finally said goodbye to the combustion engine, and that brings with it considerable difficulties.

Porsche doesn't want to reveal any details about the additional weight yet, but the curb weight is likely to increase by half a ton, which is mainly thanks to the 100 kilowatt-hour battery under the cabin. The ambition of Antoon Janssen, who is responsible for drive development, is to put the sportiest model in the segment on wheels. There is no lack of power, but that is rarely the case in the electric world; the preliminary top versions offer 450 kilowatts, and the resulting torque of more than 1000 Newton meters.