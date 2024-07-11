The new challenge

After his last career victory obtained in Most in Race 1 last year, Jonathan Rea has gradually come closer to the end of his experience in Kawasaki, with which the Northern Irishman won six world titles in Superbike while becoming the most successful rider in the history of the category. A parenthesis with the Japanese manufacturer that ended at the end of 2023 to begin a new one this year with another Japanese reality, taking over from Toprak Razgatlioglu in Yamaha.

Uphill start

A transfer dictated by the desire to interrupt Ducati’s domination and to open a new challenge at 37 years of age, but with objectives that, so far, still appear decidedly far from being achieved. 5th in the Assen Superpole Race as his best result in the first four rounds of the season, Rea had to deal with bad crashes at Phillip Island both in testing and in Race 2, finishing the first six races outside the points zone and occupying 14th position in the world championship standings on the eve of the Donington Round.

No regrets

A start against expectations for Rea, who acknowledged all the difficulties, but reiterating a fundamental aspect in an interview with the official channels of Superbike: that of never having regretted the choices made. Decisions that add to the determination to be able to grow progressively to return to the desired levels, until the long-awaited victory: “Obviously I have no regrets in deciding to switch to Yamaha. – he stressed – I came here for a different challenge and without a doubt I found it. They say that in difficult moments ‘you always look for the light at the end of the tunnel’. As a pilot you want to find the right direction right away. Maturity taught me to think about racing and then things will come”.

“2024 was not the dream I expected – he continued – my dream is to win a race. At the moment I have the feeling that it is still quite far away but step by step we are getting closer. I have to understand how to ride my bike to the limit. I really like the bike, from the first moment I rode it, I liked everything about it. At the moment in the race there are some aspects related to my confidence and trust in the electronics that are not falling into place. The championship is such a high level that when I am not perfectly ready to ride at that level, I have no feeling or confidence. I know what I have to do but it is just about working with my team. I have to adapt my style but I think now I have to keep my direction and try to adapt this bike well to my style. When the rider is not feeling 100% or has no confidence, it is really difficult to make the difference. Once I have done that, I am sure that I will be able to be there to compete, at least, with the other Yamaha riders. I think that when we manage to put everything together we have a great base to fight with the best. The good thing is that I feel like there is a lot of room for improvement. I can’t wait to exploit all the potential”.