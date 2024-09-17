Swan song for the future manager

At Yamaha, the passing of the baton between Lin Jarvis and Paolo Pavesio at the level of project manager of the MotoGP program has led to a domino effect of promotions that has also seen Andrea Dosoli rise in rank with Nicholas Canepa who will be the new ‘Dosoli’ starting next year. The driver who has won everything in Endurance will also have an important showcase this weekend as his ‘swan song’ in racing. Canepa, in fact, will replace Jonathan Reaunfit to race after injuring his thumb two weeks ago at Magny-Cours (which required surgery).

For Canepa, the Cremona weekend will be his 80th appearance in Superbike, a category in which he boasts seventh place as his best result: “A bit of a surprise news given that just a couple of weeks ago I announced my retirement – Canepa declared – honestly, I am really proud to race for another weekend, especially with this team that will give me a factory Yamaha R1. I am really sorry for what happened to Jonathan and I wish him a speedy recovery. On the other hand, I am grateful to Yamaha for this opportunity. It is always nice to race with Yamaha and with this team in WorldSBK. Cremona is a track that I do not know well, I only did a few laps with the Yamaha R7 for the WorldWCR shakedown and I am aware that in terms of performance it will be a difficult weekend”.

Always staying at Yamaha Alexander Delbianco will have another chance to show off. The Italian rider, who replaced the injured Dominique Aegerter at Magny-Cours, collecting a total of 9 points (tenth in Race-1 and 13th in Race-2), will be on track with a second bike fielded by the MotoXracing team alongside Bradley Ray. An important wild card for Delbianco who is looking for a bike for next year and who will be able to take advantage of the experience gained at Magny-Cours in a weekend in which everyone starts more or less on the same level given that the Cremona circuit is making its debut in the Superbike World Championship.