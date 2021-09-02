The Magny-Cours track is Jonathan Rea’s fiefdom, here the Briton has won three of his six world titles and this weekend he will try to give the breakthrough in the standings. The Kawasaki rider arrives at the French round on equal points with Toprak Razgatlioglu. The two are in command of the general, but the reigning champion will try to re-establish the hierarchies, thanks to the fact that on paper this track fits very well to the ZX-10RR.

The Kawasaki team arrives at Magny-Cours ready for the weekend, thanks to a day of testing in Portimao last week. In Portugal, both Rea and Alex Lowes have collected a lot of useful data in view of the French round, in which they are aiming for a very good result. The excellent work done on the Lusitanian track instills confidence in Lowes, who in France will try to defend the fourth position in the general classification and will aim to get on the podium precisely because of the favorable conditions for his Kawasaki.

Jonathan Rea returns to his comfort zone and is ready to hit the track: “After the last few races on new circuits for us, I’m really excited to get to Magny-Cours. It’s a track where I have a lot of special memories, we’ve been to many times in the past, so we have a lot of data. Thankfully we had a whole day of really good weather during Portimao testing last week and it allowed us to continue working on the set-up of our Ninja ZX-10RR. I felt very good there and the conditions of the bike were very good ”.

Read also:

“The setup of the bike for Magny-Cours is very similar to that of Portimao – continues the reigning world champion – It has a lot of hard braking, but also changes of direction that suit our bike. Now, with six rounds remaining, we have passed the middle of the season and the next races will come in quick succession. The goal is of course to win and build some positive momentum in the latter part of the year, which will be very intense. But I’m impatient, very motivated and can’t wait to race in France ”.

Alex Lowes already has a clear goal, and it’s the podium: “For Magny Cours I have good memories from last year with Kawasaki, with podiums in rainy conditions. I hope it’s dry this time, because we didn’t do any dry laps last year at Magny Cours, so I want to try the Ninja ZX-10RR in dry conditions. It is a track where I have always enjoyed racing and where I have always done quite well. I’ve said it in the last few races, but the goal is to get back to fighting for the podium. This is the goal for Magny Cours ”.