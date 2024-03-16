Top-5 for the Cannibal

There Yamaha official third in the standings after the first round is not that of Jonathan Rea, but that of Andrea Locatelli, splendid second in Race-1 at Phillip Island and also fighting for the victory in Race-2 when he fell at the last corner due to a technical problem. Rea is still stuck with zero points in the standings after the nightmare he experienced in Australia, but in the tests in Barcelona he found his smile again thanks to the work done by Yamaha to improve the behavior of the R1. Rea and Locatelli finished the Barcelona tests in fifth and sixth position, their statements are below.

“We managed to complete the work program without major problems – the words of Jonathan Rea – we carried out comparative tests clearly highlighting positive and negative aspects. We focused on many runs with the different tires that we will have available this weekend, also adding a new option on the front. The race simulations, both for the Superpole Race and the full race, were very good, it is difficult to compare the times with those of last season, but the pace seemed to be very competitive. Yamaha and the guys from Milan have done a very positive job and I feel like I can have fun on the bike now. I had a smile on my face throughout the tests and I'm ready for next weekend.”

Andrea Locatelli he had to deal with some knee pain, a 'legacy' of the crash in Race-2 in Australia: “It's always a bit strange to drive here compared to other circuits, we know that on this track we have more rear tire slip than in Australia – Locatelli's analysis – at Phillip Island the grip of the new asphalt was incredible. I'm not 100% from a physical point of view, I had confidence with the bike, but I didn't have enough feeling to push to the maximum. Now I have a few days to recover at home and I hope to be able to fight for the podium again next week.”