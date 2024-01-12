Waiting for Razgatlioglu and Rea

The Australian Round, scheduled for just over a month on the Phillip Island circuit, will open the doors to the 2024 Superbike season, with related top-level innovations. Above all, in addition to the transfer of Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW, also the other driver transfer operation which will see the debut of Jonathan Rea in Yamahaprecisely to replace the 2021 world champion Turkish rider. In reference to world titles, Rea is the one who boasts the most prestigious records in the highest category of motorcycles derived from series production.

Absolute records

In addition to highest number of championships wonsix in total, the Northern Irishman is also the one who holds the greater number of victories and podiums, 119 and 263 respectively. In addition to this, from 2009 to today, Rea has always achieved at least one victory in all the seasons played. His career successes were achieved mainly while riding Kawasakia house from which Rea however separated at the end of the last championship to start a new adventure again in Japan, this time with Yamaha.

The question of age

A chapter that will officially begin on the race weekends when Rea will have already completed his career 37 years old, quite a few for a professional driver. Yet, reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista has two more than Yamaha's new signing, demonstrating that age can't always influence performance. A concept shared by the now former Kawasaki, especially to take into consideration the possibility of withdrawing from competitions: “I have no intention of retiring as long as I'm competitive and having fun – he reiterated in an interview with speedweek.com – I haven't thought about retiring yet and I'm looking forward to spending my time with Yamaha.”.

The withdrawal to be avoided

Rea therefore underlined his philosophy regarding the choice to hang up his helmet, even if he still wants to avoid cases such as those of Valentino Rossi. The 'Doctor' he abandoned the MotoGP championship at 42 years old in 2021, however obtaining an 8th place as the best result of the season: “I'm not saying this will be my last contract – he precised – but I don't want to be here in five years. I've been in this paddock since I was 21. I entered the Superbike world championship in 2009. If I'm still here at 40, someone tell me to make room for emerging young people. There are a lot of fast riders coming up. When the time comes to leave, it will come.”