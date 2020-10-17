Surely he would have liked to close it earlier, when he had the opportunity to do it in France, to reach the end of Estoril with the work done and dedicate himself to just enjoying himself. But the domain of Rea in Superbike it is such that in the first race of the weekend in Portugal It was worth it simply to finish in the top thirteen to win his sixth consecutive title. A mere formality for someone of his caliber that had to be passed … and he did it successfully, more than enough. What’s more, he almost celebrated it from the podium, but he had to do it from fourth place in Razgatlioglu’s victory.

And that Saturday did not start much less as Jonathan and Kawasaki would expect, because he came out into Race 1 even further behind his goal, in 15th place. Why? Due to the crash he suffered during qualifying that left the ZX10-RR quite affected (it was at high speed) and that prevented him from setting a decent time. Luckily, he was not the only one who went to the ground, in fact, The same happened to the only rival who could have prevented his coronation, Redding. In addition, the Briton could not even register a time and started last in the race.

So after the stoplight went out in Estoril, Rea just had to look ahead, not caring about what Ducati’s did, and even less when Scott retired with problems on his motorcycle with 14 laps to go, erasing himself permanently from a movie in which he even lost his supporting role. The protagonist was Rea, I knew it and it came out like a shot: He gained 10 positions in the first round! From 15th to 5th. And it came to roll second, but then Davies and Gerloff would overtake him to get on the podium.

Estoril Race 1 Results.

Meanwhile, ahead and oblivious to everything because he always had a notable advantage, Razgatlioglu crossed the finish line first, just as it came out, to score the first victory of the weekend and, incidentally, make the best possible gift on his 24th birthday. Further back, Baptist He found himself comfortable and was gaining positions from his eighth starting place until he fell when he was fifth with three laps to go. Last year he was Rea’s main enemy, but in six years none have been strong enough to defeat him. SBK only has one king.