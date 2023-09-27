Capcom quietly revealed how much the Resident Evil 4 Remake for him iPhone 15 Prothrough the page of the App Storethe price of Resident Evil 4 was found hidden under the “In-App Purchases” section on the game’s product listing page. A drop-down menu appears with all in-app purchases, and at the top the base price of the game is shown.

Which turns out to be $59.99, as you can see in the screenshot below, along with the prices of other in-app purchases available for the game. He Resident Evil 4 Remakewhich costs $60, matches the launch price of the versions for PC and consoles when it launched earlier this year. Manzana has previously stated that the iPhone 15 Pro It is a smartphone capable of offering console-quality video games thanks to the device’s A17 Pro chip.

Fortunately, Resident Evil 4 will be compatible with universal purchase. This means that if you purchase the game for your iPhone 15 Probut you also have a iPad and/or a Mac Equipped with an M1 or newer chip, you can play on all three devices without having to make a second purchase.

As you can see in the screenshots below, one of the images from the upcoming port of Resident Evil 4 includes support for touch controls. Although this control layout is supported, Capcom points in the game list in the App Store It is recommended that players use a controller, such as the Backbone“for the best experience.”

Resident Evil 4 for him iPhone 15 Pro It doesn’t have a release date yet, but Capcom It says it will be available later this year. In addition to Resident Evil 4Capcom announced yesterday that the version for iPhone 15 Pro of Resident Evil Village It will be released on October 30 for $39.99.

Editor’s note: The price may sound unfair to you until you think about the version of Mortal Kombat 1 for switchwhich has the same price as those of PS5 and Xbox Series but it definitely does not look at all with the same graphic quality.