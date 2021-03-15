At present, the Season 2 from the anime of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World is in its final stretch. Episode 23 aired on March 10, and it left a huge impression on fans.

As revealed in past installments, various battles and situations are taking place. Some of them simultaneously, and that is why the rhythm of the story always keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Re: Zero Season 2 is coming to an end

A lot is at stake right now in the anime, and while some matches seem to be over, others have taken an unexpected turn. Because the public is ‘not made of stone’, there have been various reactions.

These are reflected in the ratings by fans on various online sites. For example in IMDb, the average grade is 9.9, which beats episode eight, which is valued at 9.5, which is great.

In Reddit this episode of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World, with more than 14 thousand positive votes from users.

In MyAnimeList.net episode 23 also appears with good ratings. For a specialized site like this, it has a rating of 5/5, which is the rating that 94% of those who have an account gave it. Without a doubt, what happened in this installment caused a great impact.

Episode 23 was very popular with the fans of the series

According to what was revealed a few months ago, there must be two episodes left. So events will rush into what’s left.

For this reason, there is the possibility that some of the remaining ones will exceed the previous one. White fox, which is the studio in charge, has done a great job of adaptation.

It was worth the long wait for the Season 2 from the anime. I would have arrived sooner if not for him coronavirus, which delayed it.

This pandemic really affected the entire anime industry in Japan. In the case of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World, was delayed because some of the secondary animation work is done by studios in China.

Back then they were closed because of the COVID-19. That postponed the plans that had been made long ago. At least it allowed this animation house to dedicate more time to its production. The anime is available in Crunchyroll.

