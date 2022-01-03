2021 came to an end, and with it a great period for video games. In this way, Steam users recently had the opportunity to vote for the best experiences of the last year. After thousands of opinions and votes, it has been revealed that Resident Evil Village is the GOTY of this community.

That’s right, one of Capcom’s newest jobs takes home another Game of the Year award. While The Game Awards gave this award to It Takes Two, various media and sites have shown that 2021 was full of experiences of all kinds, and Steam is a sample of it. Below is the full list of winners:

–Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village.

–VR Game of the Year: Cooking Simulator VR.

–With love and dedication: Terraria.

–Better with friends: It Takes Two.

–Exceptional visual style: Forza Horizon 5.

–Most innovative gameplay: Deathloop.

–Better game than worse you are given: Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition.

–Best soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

–Excellent game rich in stories: Cyberpunk 2077.

–Sit back and relax: Farming Simulator 22.

Without a doubt, a list that you will only find on Steam. This is not the last we will see over the next few months, as various media are still building their lists. However, you do not need to wait to find out what our Game of the Year is, since here we tell you.

Editor’s Note:

Resident Evil Village it is a great option. While it wasn’t my game of the year, that’s a position that only Metroid Dread could achieve, yes it is well worth it and it is not a surprise that many people give this accolade to the work of Capcom.

Via: Steam